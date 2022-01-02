Shannon M. Mania, 45, passed away on Wednesday, Dec. 29, 2021 in the Brigham & Women's Hospital in Boston, surrounded by her loving family.
She was the beloved wife of Christopher D. Mania. Born in Troy, N.Y., she was the daughter of Edward K. and Mary G. (Aumand) Cummins of Lincoln. Shannon resided in North Smithfield for the past 14 years, previously residing in Pawtucket and Lincoln.
Shannon was a graduate of Bryant University and Bentley University. After college she was employed by KPMG LLP, in Providence, and then for many years and most recently with Citizens Bank.
Shannon was involved with the Woonsocket YMCA Whalers swim team for several years.
Along with her husband and parents, she is survived by her loving children, Lauren Mania and Sean Mania both of North Smithfield, and was the mother of the late Katelyn Mania; her two sisters, Elizabeth Raymond and her husband, Tim, of Berkley, Mass., and Megan Cummins of Lincoln; one brother Edward Cummins Jr., of Lincoln, along with many cousins, nieces and nephews, and brothers and sisters-in-law. She was the daughter-in-law of David C. Mania and the late Cynthia A. Mania of Cumberland.
Relatives and friends are kindly invited to Shannon's Life Celebration to begin with visiting hours on Tuesday, Jan. 4, 2022, from 5 to 8 p.m., and continuing on Wednesday, Jan. 5, 2022, at 9 a.m., in the J. J. Duffy Funeral Home, 757 Mendon Road Cumberland. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10 a.m., in the Historic St. Joseph Church, 1303 Mendon Road Cumberland. Burial will follow in Resurrection Cemetery, Cumberland.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Dana-Farber Cancer Institute and Jimmy Fund: https://www.dana-farber.org/how-you-can-help/ways-to-give .
To view the online memorial, www.jjduffyfuneralhome.com .
