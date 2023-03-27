Sharon Ann (Watier) Bouwman, 74, of Warwick, died March 3, 2023, at Kent County Hospital.
Born in Woonsocket to the late Maurice and Mary (Southwick) Watier, she was the wife of the late Gerardus “Hans” Bouwman and had lived in Ontario, Canada, for most of her life.
She leaves a daughter, Rebecca Loney (Robert) of Broadalbin, N.Y.; two granddaughters, Samantha and Brandi, and two great-granddaughters. She is also survived by her sister, Donna Giannamore, of California, and her brother, Mark Richer of Oregon.
After the death of her younger sister Rosemary Salazar, Sharon became “mother” to nephew Scott Ryan Johnson, who in turn helped care for his Aunt Sharon after her first stroke. Lastly, Sharon will be missed by her sister, Carolyn Maisano, and her brother-in-law, Dominick Maisano, of Warwick, who became her caregiver in her final months and who was with her when she passed to eternal life.
Sharon was known for her courage, compassion and kindness. She was an avid reader who was very well-informed about current events and politics. Her strong sense of justice and sage advice endeared her to many.
Funeral arrangements are private. Donations in memory of Sharon may be made to National Right to Life Committee Development Office, PO Box 96498, Washington, DC 20077-7606.
