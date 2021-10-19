Shawn G. Smith, 41, of Pascoag, R.I., passed away on Sunday, Oct. 17.
Shawn is the beloved son of Stanley “Sonny” J. Smith of Bellingham, Mass., and Sharon A. (Nichols) Smith of Woonsocket, R.I., and the brother of Steven M. Smith and his wife, Jaime, of North Smithfield, R.I. He also leaves his cherished nieces Ayva and Veronica, and several aunts, uncles and cousins.
Shawn was born in Woonsocket, R.I., on Jan. 8, 1980, and attended Burrillville High School. He has been working as a truck driver for Concrete Products in Chepachet, R.I., for many years.
Shawn enjoyed fishing, boating, working on cars, and loved football. He was a very caring and thoughtful person and will be greatly missed.
Arrangements are private under the direction of Cartier’s Funeral Home, 151 South Main St., Bellingham, Mass. To sign guest book, visit www.cartiersfuneralhome.com .
Dearest Shawn, Rest in peace..We will never forget you..from building our deck to new hampshire trips you were an amazing person. Fly high buddy you are surely missed ..condolences to the family ,sorry for your loss..:(
