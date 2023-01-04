Sheila R. Sturtevant, 83, of Roger Williams Drive, Greenville, died peacefully surrounded by her family on Saturday, Dec. 31, 2022, at St. Antoine’s Residence, North Smithfield.
She was the widow of Donald E. Sturtevant. They had been married for 60 years at the time of his death in 2020.
Born in Pawtucket, she was the daughter of the late Henry Sylveste and the late Ruth (Smith) Wildenhain. She had lived in Greenville for over 50 years.
She worked at FAF in Smithfield and later TACO before retiring. Her greatest joy was spending time with her beloved grandchildren.
She is survived by her children: Debra Fiorenzano and her husband, Frank, of Johnston, Kimberly Shardlow and her husband, Kenneth, of Johnston, Donald Sturtevant Jr. and his wife, Paula, of Greenville; her grandchildren Nicholas and Daniel Fiorenzano, Ashlee Sturtevant, Kristina and Jennifer Shardlow; and a brother, Paul Sylveste of Georgia.
Her funeral will be held Friday, Jan. 6, at 10 a.m., from the Anderson-Winfield Funeral Home, Route 44 at Greenville Common, Greenville. A Mass of Christian Burial will be at 11 a.m., in St. Philip Church, 622 Putnam Pike, Greenville. Burial will be in Highland Memorial Park, Johnston. Visitation will be held Thursday, Jan. 5, from 4 to 7 p.m.
In lieu of flowers, donations St. Vincent DePaul Food Pantry, St. Philip Church, 622 Putnam Pike, Greenville, RI 02828, would be appreciated.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.