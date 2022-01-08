Shirley A. Rainville, 77, of Sherwood Valley Lane, Coventry, formerly of Smithfield, passed away on Jan. 6 in the Hulitar Hospice Intake Center, Providence.
She was the wife of the late Denis P. Rainville. They had been married for 52 years.
Born in Providence, she was the daughter of the late Valentine and Nellie (Hmielowski) Tieri. She had lived in Smithfield for 74 years.
She had worked at Stop and Shop as a store operations associate for 20 years before retiring. She had also worked with the Jaswell’s Farm Stand.
She loved cooking, quilting and NASCAR. She also loved her monthly lunches with her friends from St. Xavier’s class of 62.
She leaves her son, Denis P. Rainville Jr., and his wife, Gale, of Chepachet. She was the grandmother of Kristi Rainville and Joseph Rainville.
Her Funeral Service will be held Tuesday, Jan. 11, at 10 a.m., in the Anderson-Winfield Funeral Home, Route 44, at Greenville Common, Greenville. Inurnment will be in Acote’s Hill Cemetery, Chepachet. Visitation will be held Monday, Jan. 10, from 4 to 7 p.m.
In lieu of flowers, donations in her memory may be made to Hope Health and Pallitive Care, 1085 North Main St., Providence, RI 02904, www.hopehealthco.org .
