Shirley Ann (Dion) (Hebert) Reidel, 88, of Indian Harbour Beach, Fla., formerly of Woonsocket, R.I., passed away at home on Jan. 20, 2023, surrounded by her family.
She was the daughter of Camille and Celina (Menard) Dion.
She was formerly employed at Avery Dennison in Framingham, Mass., and Mark Stevens/CVS in Woonsocket, R.I.
Shirley is survived by her children, Darlene Mandeville and her husband, Maurice, of Woonsocket, Wayne Hebert and his wife, Paulette, of Florida, Glen Hebert and his wife, Joanne, of Cumberland, Beverly Davis and her husband, Lee, Jaime Hebert, and Kathy Bibeault all of Florida, and Scott Hebert and his wife, Jo-Anne, of Blackstone, along with many grandchildren, great-grandchildren and one great-great-grandchild.
Shirley was preceded in death by her first husband, Ernest L. Hebert, and her second husband, Frank Reidel, her son, Mark, and her sister, Doris Shelley.
She enjoyed playing bingo, going to casinos, making puzzles, knitting, reading books, bowling on leagues in Rhode Island and Florida and was former member of the Saint Agatha’s Ladies Guild.
Calling hours are from noon to 2 p.m., on Sunday, Feb. 12, 2023, in the S. DiPardo Memorial Chapel Funeral Home, 1583 Diamond Hill Road, Woonsocket, RI 02895. Relatives and friends are invited. Burial will be private.
In lieu of flowers, please donate to the Hospice Care of your choice in Her memory.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Comments that will be deleted include:
What we at The Breeze would truly like to see are comments that add history and context to a story or that use criticism constructively.