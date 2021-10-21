Shirley (Partington) Crossley, 87, of Cumberland, passed away Thursday, September 30, 2021, at Heritage Hills Nursing Center, Smithfield. She was predeceased by her husband, Willard S. Crossley. They were married 63 years.
Born in Pawtucket, the daughter of the late George and Annie (Hampson) Partington, she had lived in Cumberland for the past 64 years.
Shirley owned and operated Crossley Kennels for many years, having raised many a champion dog over her lifetime. Her love of animals gave her much joy over the years. Libby, her trusted Chesapeake Retriever, was always by her side.
She was a member of the Rhode Island Kennel Club.
Shirley leaves a daughter, Leslie Smulligan, and her husband, Thomas, of Billerica, Mass.; a son, Willard S. Crossley Jr. and his partner, Sharon Hadley, of Murrells Inlet, S.C.; three grandchildren; seven great-grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews. She was the sister of the late Dorothy Crossley.
A private memorial service will be held in the spring. Visitation and flowers are respectfully omitted. For the guest book, please visit www.bellowsfuneralchapel.com . Arrangements entrusted with Bellows Funeral Chapel, 160 River Road, Lincoln.
