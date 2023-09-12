Shirley E. Hermanson, 91, of North Smithfield, passed away peacefully at home on Aug. 31, 2023, with family by her side. Born in Waltham, Mass., on April 8, 1932, she was the daughter of the late Charles Deneault and Mary (Cormier) Deneault. She was preceded in death by her loving husband of 46 years, Carl O Hermanson.
She spent many years working for the North Smithfield school system as a bus driver and, later, for Amprex Company. During her career, she made many lifelong friends.
She spent the early years of her marriage summering at Mary Carpenter’s Beach in Rhode Island before moving to Arizona to spend her retirement with her husband. She gained her love for camping later in life. Her latter years were spent surrounded by family and friends, making memories at Peppertree Campground where she held a seasonal campsite.
She is survived by her three children: Charlotte Oladiran, Charles “Chuck” Hermanson and his wife, Jeanne, and Brian Hermanson and his wife, Catherine “Cathy.”
She is also survived by her five grandchildren: Chase, Sydney, “TJ” Tajudeen Jr., Zachary, and Noah, and many nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her three siblings Charles Deneault, Yvonne Barrette, and Florence Cotnoir.
Arrangements are entrusted to the Keene-Brown Funeral Home, 445 Greenville Road, North Smithfield.
Calling hours will be held at the funeral home on Monday, Sept. 18, 2023, from 4 to 7 p.m.
A funeral service will be held on Tuesday, Sept. 19, 2023, at 9:30 a.m. with a Mass of Christian Burial at 11 a.m., at St. John’s Church, 63 Church St., Slatersville.
Burial at the Rhode Island Veterans Cemetery in Exeter, R.I. will be held privately.
In lieu of flowers, donations in memory of Shirley can be made to Hope Health Hospice, 1085 North Main St., Providence RI 02904 or at www.Hopehealthco.org.
