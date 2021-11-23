Shirley I. (Duff) Arnold, 86, a North Scituate resident for 68 years, passed away Monday, Nov. 22, 2021.
She was the wife of the late William L. Arnold, Jr. Born in Cranston, she was a daughter of the late Charles and Florence (Knight) Duff.
Mrs. Arnold was a secretary for the Scituate School Department for 15 years and then a librarian aide at the Scituate Library for 11 years before retiring. She was the Scituate Town Historian, co-founder of the Heritage Club at Scituate High School and co-founder of the Heritage Room at the Scituate Library. She was also, co-author of "Images of America," a member of the Scituate Preservation Society and recipient of the John Nicholas Brown Award.
Mrs. Arnold was the 2001 Scituate Citizen of the Year, Past President of the North Scituate Fire Dept. Ladies Auxiliary, a member of the Moswansicut Chapter of the D.A.R. and a member of the town of Scituate 250th Anniversary Celebration. She was a 4H leader, a 4H All Star and a Cub Scout Den Mother. She was an avid reader, loved gardening, cross stitching and other crafts. Shirley was putting the finishing touches on her dream of publishing her book on the Scituate Reservoir at the time of her death. However, she was most happy spending time with her family at Matunuck Beach.
Mrs. Arnold was the mother of Kathy L. Laplante and her husband, Steven, of Brooklyn, Conn., David S. Arnold of North Scituate, Kevin W. Arnold and his wife, Tina, of North Scituate, Linda L. Peckham and her husband, Buddy, of North Scituate and James S. Arnold of Providence. She was the beloved grandmother of Jennifer Peckham, Joyelle Caron, Joshua Arnold and Sarah Arnold; great-Grandmother of Jeffrey and Madison Caron. She is survived by her sister, Elizabeth (Betty) Birmingham, of Cranston and brother-in-law, Robert Dolbey, of Foster. She was also the sister of the late Norma Dolbey, Milton Duff and Charles Duff.
Her funeral will be held Monday, Nov. 29, 2021, at 10 a.m. in the Tucker-Quinn Funeral Home, 643 Putnam Pike, Greenville. Burial will be in Highland Memorial Park Cemetery, Johnston. Visitation is Sunday, Nov. 28, 2021, from 4 to 7 p.m.
In lieu of flowers, donations to the Shriner’s Children’s Hospital, 51 Blossom St., Boston, MA 02114, will be appreciated. For online condolences, visit www.TuckerQuinnFuneralChapel.com .
