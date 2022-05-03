Shirley I. Reichenberg, 97, of North Smithfield, R.I., died on Saturday, April 23, 2022, in the HomeHealth Hulitar Hospice Center, Providence, R.I.
She was the wife of the late Robert S. Reichenberg, whom she married on March 29, 1948. Born in Milford, Mass., and raised in Woonsocket, she was the daughter of the late Charles D. and Minnie D. (Roberts) Mowry. She was also a longtime summer resident of Webster Lake, Webster, Mass.
Shirley was a graduate of Woonsocket High School (1941), Colby Jr. College (1943), and the Eastman School of Music at the University of Rochester (1945). She also attended Katherine Gibbs School and worked for the American Red Cross in Woonsocket before getting married. She went on to become secretary of the family businesses, Woonsocket Brush Company and Rhode Island Brush Machinery Corporation.
She was a parishioner/choral member as well as musical director and senior warden of St. John’s Episcopal Church, Millville, Mass. She was an active member on the board of trustees of North Smithfield Public Library for 58 years. She was a charter member of both the North Smithfield Historic District Commission and the North Smithfield Heritage Association. She was the last president of the Union Village-Bushee Schools PTA, and a longtime member of the former PTA past-presidents club. She was a 58-year Friend and Overseer of Old Sturbridge Village. She was also a summer parishioner of the Church of Reconciliation, Webster, Mass.
She is survived by three sons, Scott M. Reichenberg of North Smithfield, R.I., Lee R. Reichenberg of Webster, Mass., and Blair S. Reichenberg of Waitsfield, Vt., a sister, Joan P. Richter of Nacka, Sweden, and a stepdaughter, Gail Lombardi, of Granby, Mass. She was the stepmother of the late Dennis A. Reichenberg. She loved her many nieces and nephews in Sweden, and her husband’s many, many grandchildren, great-grandchildren, and great-great-grandchildren.
Shirley had the very unique talent and ability to befriend virtually anyone she met in any situation. She was always ready to volunteer her help or lend a hand for any local worthy cause.
Shirley loved rabbits, summer sunsets, coffee ice cream, lobster rolls, the Red Sox, and Moxie! She also loved to travel with her husband to England, Germany, and the Carribbean. She and her husband loved to dine out, no matter whether it was at an old-fashioned American diner, a quaint English pub, or discovering the latest gourmet restaurant. More than anything else, Shirley loved her family most of all. May God bless her!
Her funeral service will be held Friday, May 13, 2022, at 10:30 a.m. in St. John’s Episcopal Church, 49 Central St., Millville, Mass. Calling hours are omitted.
Arrangements are under the direction of the Holt Funeral Home, 510 South Main St., Woonsocket.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contribution may be made to the North Smithfield Public Library, PO Box 950, Slatersville, RI 02876-0898 or to Old Sturbridge Village, 1 Old Sturbridge Village Road, Sturbridge, MA 01566-1138.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.