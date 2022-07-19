Simone C. Desautels, 89, formerly of 36 First Ave., passed away on July 18, 2022, at Heritage Hills in Smithfield.
She was the wife of the late Laurent A. Desautels. Born in Woonsocket, she was a daughter of the late Hormidas and Alice (Brousseau) Ringuette.
Simone worked at the US Rubber Company for 14 years, in addition to being a homemaker for most of her life. She enjoyed doing crafts and was a member of the Cumberland Quilt Guild. Simone also enjoyed painting and was an avid gardener.
Simone is survived by her four sons Richard R. Desautels and his wife, Suzanne, of Harrisville, Donald P. Desautels of Florida, Mark E. Desautels and his wife, Rose, of Coventry, and Robert A. Desautels of Woonsocket; a sister, Irene Girard, of North Smithfield; and two grandsons Nathan and Joseph Desautels. She was predeceased by her brother, Robert Ringuette.
Her funeral with visitation will be held Monday, July 25, 2022, at 9 a.m. from the Fournier & Fournier Funeral Home, 463 South Main St. Woonsocket, with a Mass of Christian Burial at 10 a.m., in Holy Trinity Church, Park Avenue, Woonsocket. Burial will follow in St. Jean Baptiste Cemetery.
