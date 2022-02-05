Time and talent, they are both equally needed to create something out of love. Simone Goudreau used her time and talent to crochet and create blankets for her family and loved ones. Using the time she was given and talent within her hands that crocheting requires, Simone created items that will forever be treasured by those she loved and who loved her in return.
Simone G. Goudreau, 95, of Woonsocket, died Thursday, Feb. 3, at The Lighthouse at Lincoln. She was the loving wife of the late George A. Goudreau. Simone and George were married on April 23, 1949, and shared over 69 wonderful years together until George’s passing in 2018.
Born and raised in Woonsocket, she was a daughter of the late Emile and Florina (Jacob) Mandeville. Simone was a graduate of Woonsocket High School and remained a lifelong resident of the city.
Simone was employed at Royal Electric for over 25 years before retiring.
Simone was a longtime communicant of Precious Blood Parish and a member of the Royal Travelers. An avid bingo player, Simone spent many a Friday night at Precious Blood Bingo. Some of her favorite activities were doing puzzles and participating in the bowing league with George. Simone enjoyed attending functions and supporting the Woonsocket Knights of Columbus Council # 113 of which her husband, George, was a longtime member.
Simone will be remembered for her devotion to her family especially her grandchildren. Her role as “Memere” was her most favorite time in life.
Simone's family wishes to offer their profound gratitude to everyone at The Lighthouse at Lincoln and Beacon Hospice for the excellent care she received over the past several years.
Simone is survived by her son, George L. Goudreau, and his wife, Ruth, of North Smithfield and her daughter, Lynn Tarble, and her husband, Doug, of North Carolina. She was the grandmother of Ryan and Patrick Goudreau and Michael Tarble and great-grandmother of Matthew, Abigail, Nathan, Olivia, Aiden and Nicholas. She was the sister of Vivian Roy of South Carolina and the late Camille, James, Emile, Robert and Yvette Mandeville, Florence Belisle and Lucille Guilbault. She is also survived by many nieces and nephews and their families.
Her funeral will be Saturday, Feb. 12, 2022, at 9 a.m., from the Menard-Lacouture Funeral Home, 127 Carrington Ave., Woonsocket, followed by a Mass of Christian Burial in Precious Blood Church at 10 a.m. Burial will follow in St. Jean Baptiste Cemetery, Bellingham, Mass. Visiting hours are Friday from 4 to 7 p.m.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Beacon Hospice, 1 Catamore Blvd., East Providence, RI. 02914.
Visit www.menardfuneralhome.com .
