Sister Concetta Russo, FMM (Mary Leonella) was born June 16, 1929, and raised in Portland, Maine, Sr. Concetta (known as “Sr. Connie” to many) entered the Fruit Hill Novitiate in North Providence, on Dec. 18, 1952.
Prior to entering, she was a payroll clerk and also a member of the Legion of Mary, a church organization she loved. Her participation in the Legion ignited her desire to dedicate herself more closely to God and all in need. Concetta also studied general business, obtained a Certificate for Catechetics for the New York Diocese with some credits in Queens College and later, a Certificate in Food Service Managing and Administration in St. Louis, Mo., in 1971. Sr. Concetta entered the FMM, June 13, 1952, made her first vows on June 13, 1955 and her final vows on Dec. 15, 1958.
Sr. Concetta was missioned to Fruit Hill were her charges were divided between the pantry and the sewing room, where habits and trousseaus were made and put together for novices and professed sisters. The training she received at this time opened many new areas of interest for her which eventually led to a new field of service to others. Sr. Concetta was then missioned to the business office at Kennedy Memorial Hospital (now Franciscan Children’s) from 1957 to 1961.
She was then missioned to be director of conference management at St. Francis Hospital, Roslyn, N.Y., until 2001 followed by director of entertainment/administration from 2001-2011.
In 2011, she did community service and was a volunteer at St. Francis Hospital. On Sept. 15, 2014, Sr. Concetta was missioned to Fruit Hill to be a member of the assisted living and was a prayerful and friendly person enjoying activities as her mission. Missioned to Ein Karim Community with residence at St. Antoine, July 6, 2021, Sr. Concetta went home to God on June 7, 2023.
Sr. Concetta's funeral will be held on Friday, June 16, 2023, at 11 a.m., in Holy Family Chapel, 399 Fruit Hill Ave., North Providence. Burial will follow in Holy Family Cemetery.
Visiting hours will be held on Thursday, June 15, 2023, from 4 to 7 p.m., in Holy Family Chapel.
