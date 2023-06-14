Sister Concetta Russo, FMM (Mary Leonella) was born June 16, 1929, and raised in Portland, Maine, Sr. Concetta (known as “Sr. Connie” to many) entered the Fruit Hill Novitiate in North Providence, on Dec. 18, 1952.

Prior to entering, she was a payroll clerk and also a member of the Legion of Mary, a church organization she loved. Her participation in the Legion ignited her desire to dedicate herself more closely to God and all in need. Concetta also studied general business, obtained a Certificate for Catechetics for the New York Diocese with some credits in Queens College and later, a Certificate in Food Service Managing and Administration in St. Louis, Mo., in 1971. Sr. Concetta entered the FMM, June 13, 1952, made her first vows on June 13, 1955 and her final vows on Dec. 15, 1958.

Tags

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

We’ve recently revised our comment policy to help us be more consistent and to be in keeping with our goal to promote a better community conversation. If a comment is deleted, rather than complain about it, simply try again by modifying the verbiage.

Comments that will be deleted include:
  • Those that include threatening, derogatory, obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist, sexist or sexually-oriented language. This includes any name-calling/nicknames of people both on the local and national level.
  • Those with accusations or allegations that can’t be proven, or that try to build a negative narrative about one person or entity over time through a clearly coordinated campaign. If you believe the backstory really needs to be shared, send us a letter to the editor or a story pitch with your name and contact information.
  • Those with outright lies or falsehoods.
Please use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know if you believe a comment was allowed in error.

What we at The Breeze would truly like to see are comments that add history and context to a story or that use criticism constructively.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.