Sister Mary Margaret Motte, FMM, went home to God on Friday, March 12 at Fatima Hospital.
She was born in Providence, Dec. 4, 1936, and entered the Franciscan Missionaries of Mary in 1954. She studied in Boston College receiving a doctorate in mission theology and research.
She was assigned to be a member of various teams including writing documents for the FMM. This included working in Rome until 1982.
Sr. Mary continued her work at the National Mission Office and later at the Mission Resource Center at Fruit Hill. In 1999, she was elected Provincial for eight years.
Sr. Mary collaborated with other groups and organization such as the Mission and Evangelism of the World Council of Churches, an ecumenical group. This included presentations and workshops on mission trends from a Franciscan perspective. She worked at the Mission Resource Center from 1989 until recently as well as Bethany Retreat House for ongoing formation related to the charism of our foundress, Blessed Mary of the Passion. Mary shared her wisdom and knowledge on the spirit of the FMM vocation.
Sr. Mary was a true gift to our FMM Institute and to the Church.
Her wake and funeral arrangements are with Boyle Funeral and will be in private.
