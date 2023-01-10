Sister Pauline Sauvageau (Sr. Celine-Marie), 93, of the Sisters of the Presentation of Mary died Dec. 16, 2022, at her residence in Manchester, N.H.

She was born in Woonsocket, R.I., on April 29, 1929, the daughter of Eugene J. and Fabiola (Marcotte) Sauvageau. She made her religious profession on Feb. 2, 1952. She obtained a B.S.E. from Catholic Teacher’s College in Rhode Island and a Master of Education degree From Rivier University in Nashua, N.H.

