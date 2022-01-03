Sr. Carol Ann Kane, FMM, (M. Gabrielle Annunciata) was born in Boston, Dec. 7, 1939, the eldest of two children. As a child, Carol enjoyed playing with her younger brother, Bob, outdoors often and their neighbors were friendly. After public elementary school, Carol attended a large regional high school as she had won four-year scholarship there. After this, Carol attended Emmanuel College, in Boston, majoring in biology and chemistry in a pre-medical stream.
It was in a chemistry lab that Carol met two FMM – one from China and one from the Philippines. She didn’t really know them personally until one asked her to take her to Fruit Hill for a retreat. After that, Carol attended a Vow Ceremony. Carol was very impressed by the life the sisters lived and asked to join the Franciscan Missionaries of Mary. She entered the FMM at Fruit Hill, Sept. 15, 1959, and the novitiate on March 19, 1960. After first vows, Sept. 17, 1962, Carol studied Teacher Ed at R.I. College and was missioned to Espiritu Sancto Community and School to teach 4th grade. Carol says that after this first experience, she discovered that she loved teaching.
After her final vows on Sept. 17, 1965, Carol was missioned to Singapore, South East Asia, where she taught ethics in the FMM High School, ran the Catholic Center and worked at Franciscans International. Returning to the USA in 1966, she was missioned to study for a degree in theology and religious studies at Providence College. Carol’s next mission sending was to the novitiate community, which was temporarily at Bell Street. She served as Religious Education Coordinator in Warwick, R.I., and with the novices in Bell Street. In 1977, Carol participated in the Focus on Leadership program in Denver, where she was trained to give retreats and spiritual direction, to be part of a formation team and a local superior. She also spent time on mission in Roslyn, N.Y., and Brighton, Mass.
In 1993, Carol was missioned to Kenya, East Africa, where she gave courses in the international novitiate and some seminaries and did programs for Silver and Golden Jubilarians. She worked with several provinces of religious women giving days of prayer and retreats, both in Kenya and Ethiopia, at Jesuit Retreat Houses there. In 1994 Carol was missioned to do this with our own FMM novices. Carol had a special love for Africa and even her email address since then has been “Kenya Kane.”
Carol returned to the USA due to illness. After her recovery, she was missioned to our new foundation in Brighton, Mass., with a community full of lively FMM students. She continued with her retreat and spiritual direction work. Her love for reading, music, and bird-watching continued until she was missioned to Fruit Hill and then, to Ein Karim. Carol said she has always been grateful for the life and experiences God has given her and found strength in the mottos of Ecce and Fiat like watch words until today.
Carol went home to God, Dec. 28, 2021. Funeral and burial services are private.
