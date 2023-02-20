Partly cloudy skies this evening will give way to cloudy skies with a mixture of rain and snow developing overnight. Low 32F. Winds N at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precip 90%. About one inch of snow expected..
Sr. Eugenia Choi, FMM, was born in Shanghai, China, May 7, 1927, one of five children. Her family was a traditional one who practiced the Buddhist religion.
A neighbor recommended a good school that was Catholic, run by the Helpers of the Holy Souls Sisters, and it was with them that Eugenia discovered Jesus Christ and Catholicism. She was baptized in 1945. After this, she helped the Good Shepherd sisters, whom she had known in concentration camp and later taught English in their school when they were under Japanese occupation.
Circumstances in Eugenia’s health and the Communist liberation of China brought Eugenia to Hong Kong where, with some spiritual direction, she was led to the Franciscan Missionaries of Mary. She entered in Macau, December 1955 and made her First and Final Vows also in Macau, in 1958 and 1961. Also in Macau, Eugenia was missioned to be the directress of the Normal School Program in St. Joseph High School and became principal there in 1966. In 1968 Eugenia was missioned to the United States where she was a student, first in North Providence, then in Brighton, Mass., where she studied in Boston and received a BA in psychology and later a M.Ed. in counseling psychology in 1975. She also studied for a certificate in school psychology guidance and was missioned to be a counselor and social studies teacher from 1975.
Eugenia was drawn to the Chinese children in Tuft’s University Hospital and then in South Cover Health center in Boston. She was missioned to do psychological testing and guidance counseling there until July 1980. In 1980 Eugenia was sent to Divine Providence Community in New York City where she was missioned to do vocational counseling at Chinatown Manpower Project as well as be a guidance counselor in Corlears Junior High school.
In 1992, Eugenia’s next mission was to San Francisco where she was involved in pastoral ministry for Chinese parishioners in Holy Name Church. In October 2000, she was sent to Holy Name Community in Manhattan, N.Y., where she served as supervisor of counseling at Immigrant Social Services.
Eugenia was happy to have been given the opportunity to help many children in guidance, but also to share Christ’s message with them and others. Despite the difficulties faced, she felt that God was always with her, giving her grace and strength. Eugenia loved music and had a lovely singing voice. She spoke three major Chinese dialects and some French. She enjoyed more time for prayer and exercise at Fruit Hill, North Providence, R.I., where she was missioned to more recently. Eugenia went home to God peacefully, on Feb. 19, 2023, with some family members and sisters present.
