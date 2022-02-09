Sr. Frances Milano, FMM (Antony Maria Zaccaria) went home to God on Feb. 8, 2022.
Born in Wilkes-Barre, Pa., to an Italian Catholic family, Jan. 1, 1925, Francis spoke Italian at home and attended public schools for most of her early life. She did commercial studies in high school and after graduating, worked as a receptionist and then a clerk/teletype operator and relief manager for the Eastern Union Telegraphy Company. She travelled at times for her job.
At age 21, Frances felt a call to enter the convent and to be a Franciscan as well as a missionary. This same year she made a Holy Year Pilgrimage in Western Europe and went to visit her parents and grandparents birthplace in Sicily. She entered the FMM in 1951 and after her first vows in 1954 was missioned to our house in San Francisco working as a resident supervisor of young women. Frances then made final profession in March, 1957.
In 1958, Frances was missioned to Iquitos in the Amazon in Peru and taught English. She was then missioned to Chile where she filled many roles: teacher, bookstore clerk, commissioner and Novice Mistress Replacement.
In 1968 Frances returned to the USA to Woonsocket where she was appointed Novice Mistress to the former Associate Sisters as well as community superior. She was a Spanish-to-English translator at two General Chapters in 1972 and 1978-’79.
Frances was finance director of McMahon Services and local coordinator for St. Francis Hospital Community. In 1994 Frances was moved to Fruit Hill to be able to visit her two aunts who were elderly and failing in health. Afterwards, she was once again missioned to St. Francis Hospital Community where she did volunteer work and was elected local coordinator of the sisters’ community. At her New Year birthday in 2002, she was sent on mission to North Providence, Holy Family Community to collaborate with Sr. Alma Dufault at the Mission Resource Center.
Much appreciated for her joyful approach to life and her generous self-giving, Frances was also known for her manner of dressing up for amusing entertainment skits. Her bright personality was a great gift to all.
Her wake and funeral will be private.
