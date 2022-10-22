Sr. Gloria was born on April 26, 1935, in Brooklyn, N.Y., on the feast of Our Lady of Good Counsel, the fourth child of seven to Marie Suzanne and Edward Carpinello. She learned religious and life’s values from the example of her parents who dialogued and reasoned about right from wrong in daily life. She was also touched by the example of aunts and uncles who had a ritual of reconciliation and mutual forgiveness in the family annually on New Year’s Day.
During her Sophomore Year in college, Sr. Gloria attended an annual Students’ Retreat and was challenged to reflect about giving herself to God. Looking at a Directory of Religious Orders, she selected three that drew her attention and decided to write to them. She also decided that she would visit the one who responded first. The Franciscan Missionaries of Mary replied first and during the Easter break, Sr. Gloria visited Fruit Hill. In her own words Sr. Gloria said: “As soon as I entered the chapel there, I knew that God was calling me to be an FMM.” She entered the Institute on Sept. 15, 1955, at Fruit Hill, North Providence, R.I. Later she encountered Mother Helen, a commissioner and recognized her as the sister who visited her mother every summer and stayed to have lunch with the family.
After first vows in March, 1958, Sr. Gloria was missioned to St. Francis Community, Roslyn, N.Y., where she was the administrative dietician in St. Francis Hospital. In 1962, she pronounced her final vows and on June 3, 1963, she flew out to Africa for her overseas mission. At that time Vatican II was already in process and the missionary approach was in the flux of transformation with challenges on every side. But the province communities took up the challenge with prayer, reflection and study of ethnic cultures so as to adapt authentically while remaining rooted in the FMM charism.
In Liberia and Ghana, West Africa, Sr. Gloria was missioned to be a teacher at a girls’ high school. She was also involved in the formation of Young African religious, worked with an Aid Development Project with cooperative villagers in digging wells, and worked as a home economics worker with village women in collaboration with the Liberian Ministry of Agriculture.
Sr. Gloria was elected as Provincial of the Ghana Liberia Province and served in that capacity for eight years..
After returning to the USA in 1985 and having a time of renewal and study, Gloria did Spiritual Direction in San Francisco, Calif. From there she was missioned to Hazlehurst, Ga., where she served as administrator of a medical clinic as well as being a pastoral care assistant at a mission church. Later she was a chaplain at Bon Secours, Maria Manor in St. Petersburg, Fla.
More recently, Sr. Gloria was missioned to Brighton, Mass., where she was the animator of our charism in Franciscan Hospital for Children until she was missioned to Fruit Hill.
Sr. Gloria was a bright and gifted person who had always used her talents to help others wherever she could. A prayerful person, she had always been someone who reflected on our charism and desired to follow it and bring it to wherever she was sent in mission.
Sr. Gloria went home to God on Oct. 12, 2022, while in residence at St. Antoine Residence in North Smithfield, R.I.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.