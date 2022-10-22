Sr. Gloria was born on April 26, 1935, in Brooklyn, N.Y., on the feast of Our Lady of Good Counsel, the fourth child of seven to Marie Suzanne and Edward Carpinello. She learned religious and life’s values from the example of her parents who dialogued and reasoned about right from wrong in daily life. She was also touched by the example of aunts and uncles who had a ritual of reconciliation and mutual forgiveness in the family annually on New Year’s Day.

During her Sophomore Year in college, Sr. Gloria attended an annual Students’ Retreat and was challenged to reflect about giving herself to God. Looking at a Directory of Religious Orders, she selected three that drew her attention and decided to write to them. She also decided that she would visit the one who responded first. The Franciscan Missionaries of Mary replied first and during the Easter break, Sr. Gloria visited Fruit Hill. In her own words Sr. Gloria said: “As soon as I entered the chapel there, I knew that God was calling me to be an FMM.” She entered the Institute on Sept. 15, 1955, at Fruit Hill, North Providence, R.I. Later she encountered Mother Helen, a commissioner and recognized her as the sister who visited her mother every summer and stayed to have lunch with the family.

