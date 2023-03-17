Sr. Jacqueline La Vie, Franciscan Missionary of Mary, passed away on March 14, 2023, at St. Antoine Residence, North Smithfield.
Sr. Jackie was born in Boston, the youngest of seven children of French Canadian Irish heritage.
Sr. Jacqueline La Vie, Franciscan Missionary of Mary, passed away on March 14, 2023, at St. Antoine Residence, North Smithfield.
Sr. Jackie was born in Boston, the youngest of seven children of French Canadian Irish heritage.
After High School, Sr. Jackie began nursing studies at St. Elizabeth’s Hospital School of Nursing. It was there that she met the Franciscan Missionaries of Mary and was a classmate of several FMM studying nursing. She also did her pediatric studies at Kennedy Memorial Hospital, now known as Franciscan Childrens’ Hospital. Sr. Jackie worked as a staff nurse at St. Elizabeth’s Hospital but had a strong desire to go to the missions.
She entered the FMM Novitiate at Fruit Hill in 1952, pronounced her first vows in June 1960, and Final Vows in 1963. After this she went to St. John University in N.Y., and received a pharmacy degree.
After an internship at Massachusetts General Hospital Sr. Jackie was sent in Mission to Colombia in 1976. There she worked at a hospital on the Atlantic Coast and then in Amazonia as a nurse/pharmacist. She returned to the U.S. Province and continued her ministry in Rio Grande, Texas.
When Sr. Claire Hamelin was elected Provincial, Sr. Jackie was asked to replace her as director of Bethany Renewal Center in North Providence, R.I. After a short time, Sr. Jackie returned to her mission in the southwest.
In 1987, she returned to Fruit Hill where she collaborated with others in bringing Holy Family community up to code to become the FMM Nursing Center. Using her carpentry skills, she worked with several friends and volunteers to renovate the Mission House into our Mission Resource Center. Her next mission was to Hamilton, Ga., where she volunteered with Habitat for Humanity. Her mission life brought her to Pawtucket, R.I., where she was the local coordinator of our community there.
Once again, on the road, Sr, Jackie was missioned to Chamberino, N.M., where she was an ESL tutor. With her fluency in Spanish, she went to Rome several times where she did translations from Spanish to English.
Her last active ministry, before coming to the assisted living residence, was to Millbrook, N.Y. Sr. Jackie visited the off-campus group homes to encourage the staff and residents in each home. In her quiet way, with her interest and listening heart, she shared in their stories, life and concerns. She always left them with the assurance of her prayers for them and their families. In her leisure time Sr. Jackie crocheted afghans, scarves, hats, baby sets, etc. and always donated these to the poor.
Her last years at St. Antoine Residence were spent in prayers and communion with her God.
For online condolences, visit boylandsonfunerals.com.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Sorry, an error occurred.
Check your email for details.
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Thank you. Your purchase was successful.
|Rate:
|Begins:
|Ends:
|Transaction ID:
A receipt was sent to your email.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Comments that will be deleted include:
What we at The Breeze would truly like to see are comments that add history and context to a story or that use criticism constructively.