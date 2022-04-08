Sr. Jeanne, whose birth name was Sueko, was actually born in Korea, although she is of Japanese nationality. This was on Sept. 1, 1929. When she was a child, the family moved back to Japan.
Jeanne entered the Franciscan Missionaries of Mary pre-novitiate in Yokohama, Japan, in March 1949. She made her first vows there in 1952 and her final vows in Sapporo, in 1956. She taught in a kindergarten in Tenshi until 1958. Then she worked with children in an orphanage until 1966, obtaining a BA in Early Childhood Education in 1973. She also added to that a certificate in Montessori Early Childhood Education. Jeanne worked as director and teacher in the FMM Montessori Kindergarten in Shukukawa, Japan until 1979 when she was missioned to the United States.
Jeanne taught in the Montessori School in Cambridge, Mass., and was the head teacher at St. Joseph’s Montessori School in Fall River, Mass. Later she was sent in mission to Thoreau, New Mexico, where she served as director of Tekawitha Montessori School from 1982 to 1994.
Her next mission was in White Plains, N.Y., where she was head teacher at the Montessori Center for Montessori Teacher Education. Jeanne then studied Holistic Healing and obtained a certificate to be an Ohashi Practitioner, later teaching this method as well as Montessori in the Bronx, N.Y. She did massage for a number of years as well as having a ministry with a children’s project called OCOS in Larchmont, N.Y., and doing some specialized teaching while at Myriam Community in the Bronx, N.Y.
Jeanne has always been generous in offering her knowledge and practice of massage wherever she was stationed, most recently at the Assisted Living at Fruit Hill, North Providence, R.I. She had a peaceful, calming presence and was good to everyone she met. She could be described as a natural healer. Children were usually drawn to her and with them as well, Jeanne showed her love for others and desire to share what she knew in service to others.
Sr. Jeanne went home to God, April 6, 2022, at St. Antoine’s Residence, North Smithfield. Funeral Services are private. Visit www.boyleandsonfunerals.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.