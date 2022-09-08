Sr. Katherine was born in Boston on June 19, 1934, to parents who were originally from Ireland, she also had a brother, 10 years her senior.
The family were active Catholics and when Katherine was in High School, she volunteered both at St. Elizabeth and Kennedy Memorial Hospitals.
After Katherine met the FMM Sisters at Kennedy Memorial and was with FMM student nurses at St. Elizabeth’s, she felt the call to enter the FMM and did so Sept. 12, 1952.
Katherine made her First Vows at Fruit Hill in March 1955 and was missioned to Karachi, Pakistan, working in St. Lawrence Orphanage and teaching in the school there from 1955 to 1963. St. Lawrence was also the place where Katherine made her Final Vows, in 1958. Later, Katherine was missioned back to the United States where she studied at Newton College, graduating with a B.A. in 1972.
Missioned back to Karachi, Pakistan, Katherine collaborated with Cardinal Joseph Cordeiro and began a new venture—the Catechetical Centre where she would work for 30 years, interrupted only by receiving her master’s degree from Boston College in 1989. In 2002, she took up a new program called “Education for Life Coaching Centre” at St. Lawrence to assist poor children with their studies. She also enjoyed overseeing the parish senior choir for 40 years where she was able to show her love for children and use her lovely soprano voice for Sunday Masses. She had the privilege of meeting Pope Paul II who complimented the combined choirs of 100 young people and had it recorded with Vatican Radio.
In 2014 Katherine was missioned back to the U.S. and resided at Fruit Hill where she loved telling stories of her mission experiences and where, as she said in her Golden Jubilee program “I am not afraid of tomorrow, for I have seen yesterday and love today.”
In 2022, Katherine was still active in Holy Family Community in Fruit Hill until she became ill and was missioned to Ein Karim Community in residence at St. Antoine Residence in late Aug., 2022. Katherine went home to God on Sept. 4, 2022.
