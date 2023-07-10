Sr. Patricia Murphy was born in Boston, Nov. 17, 1925, to Thomas J. and Gertrude Regan Murphy. She grew up in a closely knit family with seven boys and four girls. When she met some FMM Commissioners selling goods to support the missions, Pat was touched especially by a photo of one of the Sisters picking up an orphan child left on their convent steps.
She entered the Franciscan Missionaries of Mary at Fruit Hill, North Providence, on Sept. 17, 1944, and made her First Vows Sept. 17 in 1947. Her Final Vows were pronounced the same date, in 1951. Her first mission sending was to Our Lady of Good Help in Orient Heights, East Boston, and then to a newly opened convent in Brighton, where she was a house mother to boys in Kennedy Memorial Hospital, now known as Franciscan Children’s. Next, Pat taught in Espiritu Santo School in Fall River, Mass., before she was missioned to Japan to teach in Stella Maris International School in Kobe in 1958. In 1965, she returned to the United States to study and obtained a B.A. in Sociology from Emmanuel College, Boston. After this, she did studies in Theology at Manhattan College, New York. From 1969 to 1986, Pat was Superior of our Fall River convent and Principal of Espiritu Santo School. In 1986 she was missioned to our house in Chicago to teach at St. Jerome School for two years. After this, her mission was to North Providence to be coordinator of the local community there, where our FMM Infirmary and later, Assisted Living Center is located. Pat’s time was there until 1991, when she was missioned to St. Francis in San Francisco, Calif., doing pastoral outreach. 1995 brought Pat back to the East Coast in Cambridge, Mass., to do “Grand-parenting” at the parish School there, a volunteer mission.
In 2004 Sr. Pat was missioned to be a resident of Holy Family Community at Fruit Hill, North Providence. There she has ministered to others in a local nursing home, as well as to the community and those who attend mass at the chapel. Her kindness to others, especially those less fortunate or needy, was an example of her Franciscan spirit. She is fondly remembered for her compassion to others. Sr. Pat was missioned to St. Antoine Residence, North Smithfield, in 2022, where she continued her missionary life by visiting the residents and her prayer before the Eucharist.
Sr. Murphy's funeral will be held on Friday, July 14, at 11 a.m., in Holy Family Chapel, 399 Fruit Hill Ave., North Providence. Burial will follow in Holy Family Chapel. Visiting hours will be held Thursday, July 13, from 4 to 7 p.m. For online condolences, visit boyleandsonfunerals.com.
