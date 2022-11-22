Stanley G. D’Orsi Sr., 90, born in Providence and a 62 year resident of Greenville, died Thursday, Nov. 17, 2022.
He was the husband of the late Alice D’Orsi (Ferrucci) D'Orsi. They had been married for 65 at the time of her death in 2021. He was the son of the late Armand Sr. and Margaret (Sahagian) D’Orsi.
Stanley served in the U.S. Army during the Korean Conflict stationed in Germany. He was a 40 plus year member of Teamsters Local 251, East Providence R.I., retiring in 1992. He was employed by Narragansett Improvement Company, and multiple other construction and freight companies.
He was also past president of the former Centerdale Workingman’s Club of North Providence.
Stanley was the father of Michael D’Orsi of Patterson, N.Y., and Margaret-Linda Peltier of Lincoln; grandfather of Jessica Tompkins of Dover Plains, N.Y., Jonathan D’Orsi of Highland, N.Y., Catherine Christiansen of North Smithfield, Stephanie Peltier of Glocester, and Cody Powers of Patterson, N.Y., and Rebecca D’Orsi. He was the proud great-grandfather of PollyAnna, Avery, Alexis, Logan, Jacob and Scarlet. He is also survived by numerous nephews and neices.
Besides his parents and wife, Stanley was predeceased by his son Stanley Jr., and his brothers Robert P. D’Orsi, and Armand D’Orsi Jr.
His funeral service was held Monday, Nov. 21, at Anderson Winfield Funeral Home, Route 44 at Greenville Common, Greenville. Burial followed in St. Ann's Cemetery, Cranston.
