Stephen C. Burke, 75, died Friday, April 28, 2023, at Vibra Hospital of Southeastern Massachusetts, New Bedford.
He was the beloved husband of Susan J. (King) Burke. Mr. & Mrs. Burke had been married for 55 years.
Stephen C. Burke, 75, died Friday, April 28, 2023, at Vibra Hospital of Southeastern Massachusetts, New Bedford.
He was the beloved husband of Susan J. (King) Burke. Mr. & Mrs. Burke had been married for 55 years.
Born in Hillsdale, Mich., a son of the late Lloyd and Marguerite (Warren) Burke, he had lived in Blackstone for 12 years.
Mr. Burke was a teacher for 32 years, teaching at North Smithfield High School, North Cumberland Middle School, Woonsocket Junior High School, Woonsocket Vocational Technical School, and Woonsocket High School. While at Woonsocket Junior High School, he was awarded Teacher of the Year. After his retirement from teaching, he worked as a data processor for Audit Analytics.
He was a former member of Emmanuel Episcopal Church, serving as a member of the vestry.
Besides his wife, he is survived by two daughters, Melissa Barton and her husband, John, of Blackstone, and Eleanor Burke-Baxter and her husband, Larry, of Lincoln; two sisters, Carol Esterline of Hillsdale, Mich., and Cathy Rice of Uniontown, Pa.; five brothers, Ronald Burke of Toledo, Ohio, Douglas Burke of Hillsdale, Mich., David Burke of Hillsdale, Mich., Thomas Burke of Reading, Mich., and Timothy Burke of The Woodlands, Texas; one granddaughter, Tara Abigail; two step-grandchildren, Kevin and Kaitlyn; and two great-grandchildren, Bella and Aylakai. He was the father of the late Emily and Frederick Burke; and the brother of the late Robert Burke.
His funeral will be held Thursday, May 4, 2023, at 11 a.m. in Bellows Funeral Chapel, 160 River Road, Lincoln. Relatives and friends are invited and may call prior to the service from 10 to 11 a.m.
In lieu of flowers, contributions in his memory to the Stephen C. Burke Memorial Scholarship c/o Blackstone River Federal Credit Union, 10 Monument Square, Woonsocket, RI 02895, or planting a tree in his memory, would be appreciated. For directions and guest book, please visit www.bellowsfuneralchapel.com.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Sorry, an error occurred.
Check your email for details.
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
No promotional rates found.
Thank you. Your purchase was successful.
|Rate:
|Begins:
|Ends:
|Transaction ID:
A receipt was sent to your email.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Comments that will be deleted include:
What we at The Breeze would truly like to see are comments that add history and context to a story or that use criticism constructively.