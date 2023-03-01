Stephen E. Thompson, 57, of Cumberland, passed away on Saturday, Feb. 25, 2023. Surrounded by his family, he died peacefully at home after a courageous battle with cancer.
Born in Pawtucket, he was the son of Ann Marie (Lynch) Thompson of Barefoot Bay, Fla., and the late Edward L. Thompson of Cumberland.
Steve was a lifelong resident of Cumberland, graduating from Cumberland High School in 1983. He took pride in his military service, serving six years in the Army National Guard. Steve spent 37 years working at New England Power Service, National Grid, and Rhode Island Energy. He worked in generation plants and on transmission lines all over New England and spent most of his career as a distribution system line worker based in Rhode Island. He was proud of his accomplishments, particularly as a line worker. He loved troubleshooting and resolving power outages and took extra interest in training apprentices as opportunities presented themselves.
Steve was known for living his life in the moment. In addition to traveling within the United States, he traveled to dozens of countries all over the globe. Some of those adventures were planned months in advance, while others were implemented within hours. Because of this lifestyle, Steve has developed friendships with people all over the world.
Besides his mother, he is survived by his sisters, Karen Mackey and her husband, Michael, of Bedford, N.H., and Christine Theriault and her husband, Derek, of Attleboro, Mass. He also leaves two nieces, Kendra and Heather, and numerous aunts, uncles, and cousins.
Relatives and friends are kindly invited to a Mass of Christian Burial on Saturday, March 4, at 11 a.m., in Saint John Vianney Church, 3609 Diamond Hill Road, Cumberland. Burial will be private. Visiting hours will be held on Friday, March 3, from 4 to 7 p.m., in the O’Neill Funeral Home, 3102 Mendon Road, Cumberland.
In lieu of flowers, Steve has requested that family and friends seek their own adventures and make memories, whether in their own backyards or another exotic location. He also requested a memorial donation may be made to the Make-A-Wish Foundation, 1 State St., Suite 501, Providence, RI 02908, and would be greatly appreciated.
