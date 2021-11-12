Stephen J. "Nails" Kokoska, 56, of Cumberland, passed away on Thursday, Nov. 11, 2021.
Born in Pawtucket, he was the youngest son of Edward A. "Butch" Kokoska of Attleboro, Mass., and Barbara E. (Petty) Kokoska of Cumberland. He was a lifelong resident of Cumberland.
Stephen was a carpenter for the Plumbhouse and Dalton Construction Company.
Nails, as he is affectionately known, enjoyed hockey, He was a dedicated and passionate Bruins, Red Sox and Patriots fan. Those who love him will always remember his quiet nature, and his gift to tease those he loved.
In addition to his parents, he leaves his oldest brother, William, and sister-in-law, Kathleen, and also several aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews and cousins. He was the brother of the late Edward A. "Butchie" Kokoska. He also leaves his beloved dog, Chevy, while also remembering his late dog, Angel.
Relatives and friends are kindly invited to Stephen's Life Celebration to be held with visiting hours on Monday, Nov. 15, 2021, from 5 to 7 p.m., and continuing on Tuesday, Nov. 16, 2021, at 10 a.m., in the J. J. Duffy Funeral Home, 757 Mendon Road, Rt. 122, Cumberland. A prayer service will be held at 11 a.m. Burial will follow in the Mt. Calvary Cemetery.
To view the online memorial, visit www.jjduffyfuneralhome.com .
