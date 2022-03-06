Steven C. Hamel, 58, passed away unexpectedly Monday, Feb. 21, 2022.
He was the son of Conrad and Lucille (Peloquin) Hamel. Steven is also survived by his children, Kyra Hamel of Denver, Colo., and Luke Hamel of Cumberland; his sister, Karen (Robert) Donnelly, his brothers, Jeffrey (Cheryl) and Jaime (Stephanie) Hamel, and his former wife Dr. Nancy Hamel.
Steve was born at Woonsocket Hospital on Nov. 30, 1963. He was delivered "sunny side up," which is pretty ironic considering he could never stomach the smell of eggs. As a boy, he grew up in Cumberland and loved skiing, photography, and camping with the Boy Scouts. He spent his summers in Narragansett, where his parents purchased a Sand Hill Cove cottage that was previously submerged in a pond during the hurricane of ’38. Steve proved to be a valued resource to Conrad as he taught himself to be a plumber, electrician, carpenter and – later down the line– the night manager of "Hotel California." While the details remain murky to this very day, Steve was ordained the "Pope of Narragansett" in the summer of 1983.
Steve attended Our Lady of Providence where he lettered in track & field and famously hitchhiked home after the blizzard of ’78. Steve would further his do-it-yourself skills by deciding to move cross-country to work for the "California Hamels" in the San Diego area. While he enjoyed his time in California, the East Coast was always his true home, so he returned to Rhode Island to embark on his role as an electrical engineer and – most importantly – become a father to Kyra and Luke.
Steve begrudgingly labeled himself "Mr. Mom" but willingly became a taxi service and supportive presence for his loving children as they participated in activities like scouting, softball, robotics, and gymnastics. He rarely missed a game, competition, camping trip, fundraiser, or school concert. He would eventually purchase the Sand Hill Cove cottage from Conrad and Lucille so he could build a new home that Kyra and Luke will enjoy for years to come.
When family and friends had any questions surrounding technology, Steve was always the very first and last call. He never saw a cable or satellite TV package he would pay for. As one of his contemporaries put it, “Steve was that one friend who would always say what everyone was thinking but would never dare say … and I loved him for it.” But underneath it all – he had the biggest of hearts and he always took care of his family and friends when they needed it.
Lastly, after his children, the thing that he loved the most was Bruce Springsteen, who managed to encapsulate Steve’s spirit perfectly on Terry’s Song.
"They say you can’t take it with you, but I think that they’re wrong
Because all I know is I woke up this morning, and something big was gone
Gone into that dark ether where you’re still young and hard and cold
Just like when they built you brother, they broke the mold"
- Bruce Springsteen
Relatives and friends are kindly invited to a celebration of his life on Saturday, March 12, with a wake from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m., and a service at 1 p.m., in the O’Neill Funeral Home, 3102 Mendon Road, Cumberland.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Troop 1 Arnold Mills Boy Scouts at 690 Nate Whipple Hwy, Cumberland, RI 02864.
