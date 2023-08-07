Steven J. Robert, 77, of Lillian, Ala., died on July 30, 2023, at home.
He was the husband of Dolores Gonzales, his wife of four years. He was preceded in death by his wife of 48 years, Andree (Garceau) Robert, and daughter Lisa Ann Robert.
Born in 1946 in Woonsocket, R.I., he was the son of the late Eugene and Leona (Thibodeau) Robert.
Steve is a veteran of the Vietnam War. He was drafted in 1965 and served honorably in the Army for two years. After the war, Steve returned to Woonsocket and married his high school sweetheart, Andree, in 1967. Steve and Andree had two children together. In 1981, Steve and his family moved to Huntington Beach, Calif., where he enjoyed a successful career as a financial advisor and insurance salesman.
Later in life, Steve discovered a passion for Harley-Davidson motorcycles and boating. He loved the open road, traveling in his RV, and visiting friends and loved ones across the country.
Steve's winning smile and sense of humor endeared him to many, and he cherished the numerous friendships he formed throughout his life.
Besides his wife, Steve is survived by his son, Steven M. Robert, and his wife, Zoe Robert, of Los Angeles, Calif. He is also survived by his brother, Richard Robert, of Hartford, Wis., and two sisters, Claire Nadeau of North Kingstown, R.I., and Julie Chasse of Franklin, Tenn. He was the brother of the late David, James, and John Robert. Steve is also survived by many nieces, nephews, and extended family members.
