Steven L. Grasis, 58, of Great Road, Lincoln, died Monday, Sept, 4, 2023, at the VA Medical Center Providence.
He was the beloved husband of Heather Roberts. They had been married for 21 years.
Born in Providence, a son of the late Harry E. and Patricia J. (Payne) Grasis, he had lived in Lincoln for the past 21 years, previously residing in Cranston.
Steven was a graduate of the New England Institute of Technology, and worked for many years as a glass worker for A1 Glass Service, Cranston, and for the former Fairlawn Oil Co., Lincoln. He was a veteran of the U.S. Navy.
He was an avid fan of the Dallas Cowboys, and even named his beloved Yorkie, "Dallas." He loved to go on vacation, especially to Disney World, where he and Heather were married, and would visit every year for their anniversary.
Besides his wife, he is survived by one brother, Michael Grasis, and his wife, Dottie, of Massachusetts; one sister, Mary Duby, of Texas; and his niece and nephews, Lindsay, Zachary and Michael. He was the brother of the late Joseph Grasis.
His funeral service will be held Monday, Sept. 18, 2023, at 10 a.m. in Bellows Funeral Chapel, 160 River Road, Lincoln. Burial with military honors will follow in the Rhode Island Veterans Memorial Cemetery, Exeter. Relatives and friends are invited.
In lieu of flowers, contributions in his memory to the American Diabetes Foundation, P.O. Box 7023, Merrifield, VA 22116-7023, or the American Heart Association, 1 State St., Unit 200, Providence, RI 02908, would be appreciated.
