Steven R. Kanakry, 55, of Cumberland, a survivor of FSHD –Facioscapulohumeral Muscular Dystrophy, passed away peacefully on Sunday, Nov. 14, 2021, surrounded by his loving family.
Steve was born in Central Falls to Michael and Joanne (Noury) Kanakry on August 24, 1966.
Steven participated annually in the Cumberland Arnold Mills Fourth of July Parade, a tradition he deeply enjoyed. He often won awards for his elaborate scooter decorations and looked forward to participating every year. Steve treasured his winter trips to Ocklawaha, Fla., with his parents. He valued time with family and cherished his nieces and nephew; it is what he loved most of all.
Besides his parents, he is survived by his brother, Michael Kanakry, and his wife, Denise, and his sister, Dianne Zech, as well as his nieces and nephew, Allyson Kanakry, Joshua Kanakry, Samantha Zech, and Sydney Zech.
Relatives and friends are kindly invited to a Mass Liturgy of Christian Burial on Tuesday, Nov. 23 at 10 a.m., in Saint Basil The Great Church, 15 Skyview Drive, Lincoln. Burial will follow at Saint Basil’s Cemetery, Cumberland. Visiting hours will be held on Monday, Nov. 22, from 4 to 7 p.m., in Saint Basil The Great Church.
Arrangements are by O’Neill Funeral Home, Cumberland, www.OneillFuneralHomes.com .
