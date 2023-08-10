Susan Hughes, a devoted wife, loving mother, grandmother and cherished friend, passed away on Wednesday, Aug. 9, 2023, at her home, surrounded by her beloved family. She was 76 years old.
Susan was the adored wife of Richard A. Hughes Sr., for the past 53 years.
Born in Pawtucket, she was the daughter of the late Grafton H. and Ruth (Smith) Reed. Susan resided in Cumberland for the past 46 years, previously residing in Pawtucket and Scituate where she was raised most of her life.
Sue's greatest joy was being a wife, mother and grandmother, and enjoyed her time spent with her family and friends. Anyone that knew Sue loved her and felt her love in return.
She was a nurse working for the Rhode Island Blood Center for more than 20 years, previously working for many nursing homes in Rhode Island for many years. She was also previously employed at the United Fund, Providence, for many years until she became a mother.
Above all, Susan's heart belonged to her cherished children: Richard A. Hughes Jr., and his wife, Caroline, of Bristol, and her daughter, Kristie Hughes, of Cumberland. Susan's legacy extends to her three beautiful grandchildren; Emily, Kayla, and Sarah, who will forever carry her warmth and wisdom in their hearts.
Relatives and friends are kindly invited to Susan's Life Celebration to begin with visiting hours on Monday, Aug. 14, 2023, from 4 to 7 p.m., and continuing on Tuesday, Aug. 15, 2023, at 9 a.m., followed by a prayer service at 10 a.m. in the J. J. Duffy Funeral Home, 757 Mendon Road, Cumberland. Burial will follow in Notre Dame Cemetery, Pawtucket.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in her memory to Hope Hospice & Palliative Care, 1085 North Main St., Providence, RI 02904, or St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, 262 Danny Thomas Place, Memphis, TN 38105.
