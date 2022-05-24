Susan M. Meyer, of Riverside, passed away peacefully surrounded by her loving family on Sunday, May 22, 2022.
She was the beloved wife of Ladd W. Meyer to whom she was married for 45 years. Born in Providence, R.I., she was a daughter of the late Walter and Mary Lou (Fillo) Blecharczyk.
Besides her husband she leaves one daughter, Kristen G. Caranci, and her husband, Manfred, of Lincoln; one son, Ladd J. Meyer, and his wife, Laura (Crevier), of Barrington; six grandchildren, Colin L. Caranci, Mateo M. Caranci, Luca G. Caranci, Lila N. Meyer, Lana N. Meyer and Ladd B.Meyer; and her twin brother, Michael C. Blecharczyk.
Her funeral will be held at 9 a.m. on Saturday, May 28, 2022, in Perry-McStay Funeral Home, 2555 Pawtucket Ave., East Providence, with a Mass of Christian Burial at 10 a.m., at St Luke's Church, 108 Washington Road, Barrington. Burial will be private. Calling hours will be on Friday from 5 to 7 p.m.
