Suzanne D. Pontbriand, 90, of Manville, passed away peacefully surrounded by her loving family on Monday, April 25, 2022, at St. Antoine Residence, North Smithfield.
She was born in St. Joseph de Sorel, Quebec, Canada, the daughter of the late Arsene and Elise (Vandal) Pontbriand.
Suzanne was a Manville resident all of her life, except for her early years in Canada.
Suzanne was a lifelong devoted and faithful Parishioner of St. James Church and a member of both of their choirs and an Extraordinary Minister of the Eucharist there also. She volunteered at events such as the Whist Party, Carnival and even the parish bazaar in more recent years.
Suzanne was a group leader for Tech Industries for over 15 years. She also worked for Poly Top, Walmart and St. Antoine’s Residence where she assisted with sewing tasks for the residents.
Her faith was the central part of her life, even having served as an associate member of Sisters of Saint Anne. She made several pilgrimages to Fatima, Lourdes, Medjugorge and Rome with her sister, Sister Doris.
Miss Pontbriand enjoyed singing, playing cards, knitting, crocheting and traveling. She liked baking and especially spending time with her family, she was very welcoming to all people and made friends readily.
Her family would like to thank the priests, deacons and amazing staff at St. Antoine’s for the wonderful care given to her during her more than five-year stay with them.
Suzanne is survived by her brothers Leo Pontbriand of Manville, R.I, and Richard (Jackie) Pontbriand of Cumberland, R.I., and her sister-in-law, Sylvia Pontbriand, of Burrillville. She was the sister of the late Cecile (Lucien) Dussault, Sr. Doris Pontbriand, SSA, Jean Pontbriand, and Lucien (Joan) Pontbriand, also Pauline Pontbriand.
She was the Godmother of her nephew Paul (Rosie) Dussault of Kiawah Island, S.C., and niece Denise Perron of Woonsocket, R.I.
Suzanne is also survived by her other nieces Carmen, Louise, Diane, Susan, Lise, Renee and Celeste and her other nephews Roger and Steven and their families as well as further generations of nieces and nephews. Her heart embraced many as friends who made such a difference in her life.
Her funeral was held Thursday, April 28, 2022, from the Menard-Lacouture funeral Home, 71 Central St., Manville, R.I., followed by a Mass of Christian Burial in St. James Church, 33 Division St., Manville.
Burial followed in St. James Cemetery, Old River Road, Manville.
Donations in her memory may be sent to St. James Food Pantry, 33 Division St., Manville, RI, 02838, or the St. Antoine Activities Fund, 10 Rhodes Ave., North Smithfield, RI, 02896.
