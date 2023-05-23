It is with unspeakable anguish and broken hearts that we tell of our sister, Suzanne Loureiro Ferreira’s, passing.

She was the most precious and beloved daughter of the late Maria do Carmo Loureiro and Francisco Ferreira. She was the adored sister and the youngest of 14 children. She was the light of our lives and the love of our hearts. Pure, innocent, and pious, she lit up a room as soon as she walked into it. Her giant, sparkling blue eyes captured your heart the second you looked into them. She had a giant heart and loved unconditionally.

