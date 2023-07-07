Suzanne M. Laferriere, 83, of Old River Road, passed peacefully with her loving family by her side on Wednesday, July 5, 2023, at the Holiday Retirement Home, Manville.
She was the beloved wife of Raoul "Ralph" Laferriere. Mr. & Mrs. Laferriere had been married for 63 years.
Born in Woonsocket, a daughter of the late Joseph and Anna (Larence) Desmarais, she was a lifelong resident of Manville.
Mrs. Laferriere worked as a waitress at Chan's Restaurant, Woonsocket, at Pub Dennis, North Smithfield, and as a clerk at Denis' Market, Manville, before retiring. She had also worked in the Cumberland and Lincoln school lunch programs where she was everybody's favorite lunch lady.
She was a communicant of St. James Church, Manville, where she sang in the choir.
Besides her husband, she is survived by three daughters, Donna Fagnant and her husband, Kevin, of Woonsocket, Debra Fealhaber and her husband, Ronald, of Manville, and Lisa Kratschman and her husband, Barry, of Bellingham, Mass.; two sons, Neal Laferriere and his wife, Ashley, of Manville, and Steven Laferriere and his partner, Sarah Mahler, of Woonsocket; two sisters, Irene Gervais and Ruth Armstrong, both of California; 11 grandchildren; seven great-grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews. She was the sister of the late Robert Desmarais, Herve Desmarais, Doris Millette, Laurie Rondeau, Lucille Gagne, Therese Larence and Roger Desmarais.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated Wednesday, July 12, 2023, at 10 a.m. in St. James Church, 33 Division St., Manville. Burial will follow in St. James Cemetery, Manville. The family will greet relatives and friends prior to the Mass from 9 to 10 a.m. at the church.
In lieu of flowers, contributions in her memory to St. James Church, P.O. Box 60, Manville, R.I. 02838, would be appreciated. For directions and guest book, please visit www.bellowsfuneralchapel.com. Arrangements are with Bellows Funeral Chapel, 160 River Road, Lincoln.
