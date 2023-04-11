Suzanne Riley, 71, of South Kingstown, died Saturday April 8, 2023, in Rhode Island Hospital.
She was the wife of Dennis Riley. Born in Woonsocket, she was the daughter of the late Leo and Alice (Guilbert) Bissonnette.
Suzanne worked as a pharmacist, working for Landmark Medical Center, Cranston General Hospital, and part time at the VA Hospital. She was a longtime communicant of St. Agatha's Church, Woonsocket, and recently a communicant of St. Thomas More Church, Narragansett. Suzanne loved traveling and going to the beach, especially to Ogunquit, Maine. Most of all she loved her family.
Besides her husband, she is survived her daughter, Alison Riley, of West Hartford, Conn.; three brothers, Richard Bissonnette, of North Smithfield, Denis Bissonnette, of The Villages, Fla., and Daniel Bissonnette, of Blackstone, Mass.; four sisters, Joanne Packer of South Kingstown, Debora Schuetz of Cranston, Carol Oniskey of North Kingstown, and Colette Bissonnette-Piccirilli of Charlestown.
Her funeral will be held Saturday, April 15, 2023, beginning at 9 a.m., from the Holt Funeral Home, 510 South Main St., Woonsocket, R.I., with a Mass of Christian Burial at 10 a.m., in St. Agatha's Church, 34 Joffre Ave., Woonsocket, R.I. Burial will follow in St. James Cemetery, Old River Road, Manville. Calling hours are Friday from 4 to 7 p.m.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to St. Thomas More Church, 53 Rockland St., Narragansett, RI 02882, or St. Agatha’s Parish, 34 Joffre Ave., Woonsocket, RI 02895.
