Tammy D. Desmarais, 48, of Manville, died Dec. 8, 2021, in the Philip Hulitar Inpatient Center, Providence with her son, Steven, and his girlfriend, Sarah, by her side.
Born in Woonsocket, she was the daughter of Susan (Desjardin) Bassett of Florida, and the late Ronald Desmarais.
Tammy was a waitress at Lil & Gene's Restaurant for many years, as well as a bartender at the Harmony Café. She was always there to help anyone in any way, and was always prepared for company. Throughout her illness, Tammy brought the community together through #TeamTammy. She loved riding her motorcycle, cooking, and baking.
Besides her mother, she leaves her son, Steven R. Sadd, Jr., of Manville; her sister, Tracy Cote, of Florida; and many friends. She was predeceased by her dog, Bella.
A celebration of Tammy's life will be held on a date to be announced. Arrangements are under the direction of the Holt Funeral Home, 510 South Main St., Woonsocket.
www.holtfuneralhome.com
