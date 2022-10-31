Teresa Ann DiScuillo, 86, of Manville, passed away peacefully on Friday, Oct., 28, 2022, at HopeHealth Hulitar Hospice Center, Providence.
She was the beloved wife of George P. DiScuillo for 66 years. Born in Providence, she was the daughter of the late Giovanni and Adelina (Ricci) Grimaldi.
Teresa was an honor student who graduated from Hope High School in 1953. She was also in the National Honor Society. Teresa went on to become the purchasing agent for Danal Jewelry in Providence. She was also an accomplished bookkeeper. Incredibly talented in sports especially baseball and skating. She loved watching football and especially if Tom Brady was playing. She also enjoyed watching the Hallmark channel and doing crossword puzzles. She had many interests and always kept her mind sharp. A private, strong person who would never complain and always put 110 percent into her endeavors. Her honesty could be depended upon when there were problems you needed help with. She will be greatly missed but always in our hearts.
She was preceded in death by her parents and her son, Michael DiScuillo.
She is survived by her husband, George; two daughters, Donna Gilbert of Lincoln and Paula Francis of Smithfield; nine grandchildren: Nicholas Demuth, Isabella Francis, Jennifer Gilbert, Justin Gilbert, Shaun Leibrich, Ashley Gilbert, David, Dylan and Douglas Hall..
Her funeral and burial will be private. Arrangements entrusted to Bellows Funeral Chapel, Lincoln. For the guestbook, visit: www.bellowsfuneralchapel.com.
