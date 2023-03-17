Thaddeus Donald Chrabaszcz, the first full time band director of Cumberland High School, passed away on March 9, 2023.
He was born in Central Falls, R.I., on Aug. 4, 1941, the son of Helen (Knych) Chrabaszcz and John Chrabaszcz. He died of Altzheimers disease.
A professional musician, he began taking trumpet lessons at age 9, learned double and triple tonguing at 11 years old, he loved music and his trumpet and became a paid professional at age 13. He also played for Gatchel Post Drum and Bugle Corp, the Juventude Lusitana concert band, where Maestro Lanza would write special solos for him. He would move on to the Boston Conservatory of Music. At the master’s degree level he was privileged to study with John Coffee, the foremost brass authority studying "conservation of breath with expressive breathing." He also recorded with the Frank Gubala Band in Boston at age 18, and later at RCA studios in NYC for the Stullar label. (Youtube/Frank Gubala) Volume 1,2,3.
His first band directorship was in Clinton, Mass., when the chairman of the Cumberland School Board, who knew him personally, decided to recruit him to come to start an instrumental music program. After about four months of calling weekly, Ted finally they agreed on the salary and moved to Attleboro, Mass., on the Cumberland border.
For his master’s thesis, he wrote about using music with remedial reading. Cumberland was able to secure a Federal Grant and sponsored "Project Prime" until the grant ran out. Meanwhile, the band flourished, new uniforms making it possible to do sporting events and parades. The band played in Boston, NYC, Philadelphia, Hershey Park, and Washington, D.C. They also played for exchange concerts among them Augusta, Maine and Norwood, Mass. The parents of the students were instrumental in raising money to provide the band members these experiences. Ted stayed in this position from 1966 to 1993 when the new principal decided to reallocate his fund for the high school to other areas. He was totally devastated! At the same time, a position became available as elementary music teacher in Cumberland. As he had seniority, he took it.
He enjoyed teaching the younger students how to learn music while having fun. For the rest of his life if he saw a young child, he would give them a high five and then whisper "there is one of my people."
He leaves his wife, Paulene Chrabaszcz, of Port St Lucie, Fla., and one daughter, Dr. Leisa Marie Grgula, of Cave Creek, Ariz.
For those who wish, please make a donation to Cumberland High School Band, c/o Michael Feroce director, 2602 Mendon Road, Cumberland, R.I. 02864, in Ted's Memory.
We all know there must have been a heavenly opening in Gabriel's brass band, where he can always play.
