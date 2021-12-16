Theodore J. "TED" Bishop Jr., 89, passed away at home on Tuesday, Dec. 7, 2021.
He was the husband of Patricia A. "Pat" (Decelles) Bishop. They have been married for the past 63 years.
Born in Pawtucket, he was the son of the late Theodore J. and Claire (LaFrance) Bishop Sr. Ted resided in Lincoln for more than 70 years.
He was employed by Cardi Construction Company as a truck driver for 30 years until his retirement in 1998.
He was a U.S. Army veteran serving with the 25th Infantry Division during the Korean War.
Ted was a former volunteer firefighter with the Saylesville and Lonsdale Fire Districts for many years, and was well known throughout the area.
Along with his passion for the community and local history, some of his favorite pastimes include his bike rides and long walks throughout the neighborhood and chatting with the many people he would encounter along the way. He also enjoyed attending custom car shows and reminiscing with the many friends and people he would meet.
Most of all, he was a devoted husband and loving father who will be missed by all.
Along with his wife, he is survived by his daughter, Kathleen A. Contildes, of North Smithfield; and two sons, Kenneth A. Bishop and his wife, Eileen, of Pasadena, Md., and Kevin D. Bishop and his wife, Cori, of North Scituate; his five grandchildren Jeremy, David, Hannah, Jennifer, and Miles; and five great-grandchildren. He was also the grandfather of the late Kristen and Molly.
Burial will be private and held at the convenience of the family. Arrangements are entrusted to the J.J. Duffy Funeral Home, 757 Mendon Road, Cumberland, R.I.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.