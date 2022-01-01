Theresa B. Brodeur, of Woonsocket, passed away at home on Dec. 28, 2021, at the age of 93.
She was born May 31, 1928, a daughter of the late John Sudol and Agnes (Hetel) Sudol. Mrs. Brodeur lived her entire life in Woonsocket. She graduated from Woonsocket High School in 1946. She worked at JJ Levein & Sons and Taft-Pierce Mfg. before becoming a homemaker.
She was the wife of the late Gerard Brodeur. They married in 1951 and were together 53 years until his passing. Mrs. Brodeur is survived by three children, Paul Brodeur and his wife, Denise, of North Smithfield, Donald Brodeur of Woonsocket, and Janet Allaire of Uxbridge, Mass.; four grandchildren, Julie Lafferty and her husband, Brendan, of Taunton, Mass., Brian Brodeur and his wife, Gina, of Seekonk, Mass., Brett Allaire and his wife, Jamie, of Millis, Mass., and Kyle Allaire and his wife, Elizabeth, of Worcester; and six great-grandchildren, Kaden and Benjamin Lafferty, Easton and Cashel Brodeur, and Rae and Liv Allaire. She is also survived by many nieces and nephews. She was the sister of the late Anthony, Stanley, Joseph and Frank Sudol, Amelia Kotwica, Anna Swiski and Stasia Sudol.
Her favorite activity was baking an assortment of pastries for the family at the holidays. Mrs. Brodeur was a communicant of St. Stanislaus Kostka Church. Services will be private and are under the direction of the Kubaska Funeral Home.
