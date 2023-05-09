Theresa E. Locklin, 88, passed away peacefully surrounded by her family on Tuesday, May 9, 2023, in the Holiday Retirement Home, Manville.
She was the wife of the late George T. Locklin Jr.
Updated: May 9, 2023 @ 5:09 pm
Born in Central Falls, she was the daughter of the late Omar and Estelle (Crabtree) Longtin. She resided in Cumberland for more than 35 years, previously residing in Lincoln.
Theresa loved nothing more than spending time with her family.
She was employed at the former Korbs Bakery, Country Crest Bakery for more than 20 years, and ChemArt, Lincoln for many years.
She is survived by her five children: Susan Helgerson and her husband, Richard, of Cumberland; Thomas Locklin and his wife, Elizabeth, of North Providence; Robert Locklin and his wife, Janet, of Upton, Mass.; Carol Delfino and her husband, Daniel, of Rehoboth, Mass.; and Jo-Anne Marcotte and her husband, David, of Cumberland; her 12 grandchildren: Philip, Alicia, Nicholas, Sean, Ian, Erin, Kelly, Ryan, Michaela, Dayna, Kimberly, and Justin; eight great-grandchildren; along with several nieces and nephews. She was the sister of the late Joseph Longtin, Roger Longtin, and Gerald Longtin.
The family wishes to thank staff of The Holiday Retirement Home for their years of caring and love they provided to Theresa.
Relatives and friends are kindly invited to Theresa's Life Celebration to begin with visiting hours on Saturday, May 13, 2023, from 9 to 10:30 a.m., in the J. J. Duffy Funeral Home, 757 Mendon Road, Cumberland. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11 a.m., in the Historic St. Joseph Church, 1303 Mendon Road, Cumberland. Burial will follow in St. Ambrose Cemetery, Albion.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in her memory to the Alzheimer's Association of Rhode Island, 245 Waterman St., #306, Providence, RI 02906.
To view the online memorial, visit www.jjduffyfuneralhome.com.
