Theresa E. Robichaud, passed away peacefully on Oct. 27, 2022, one day shy of her 89th birthday.
She was the devoted wife of Raymond Robichaud. She was the daughter of the late Joseph and Antoinette (Larose) Lambert. Theresa is survived by her stepson, Douglas Robichaud, of Charlotte, N.C. She was the sister to Robert Lambert of Palm City, Fla. Theresa was predeceased by her children Deborah Tardie, and Bruce Girouard; and siblings Raymond Lambert, and Lillian Heroux.
Theresa also leaves five grandsons: Jason, Aaron, Brad, Brandon, and Bruce Jr. She was the great Memere to Lauren, Lynsey, Mari, Brady, Laila, Bentley, and Levi. Theresa leaves her nieces and nephew.
She worked as an export agent for many years prior to retiring in Washington, D.C. Terry was a loving caring wife. She was a wonderful Memere to her grandsons and her great grandchildren. She was a loving wife, mother, sister, aunt, and friend to all that knew her. Terry will always be our angel and forever in our hearts.
Relatives and friends are kindly invited to a Mass of Christian burial on Thursday, Nov. 3, at 10 a.m., in St. John Vianney’s Church, 3609 Diamond Hill Road, Cumberland, RI 02864. The burial to follow will be at Resurrection Cemetery, 261 West Wrentham Road, Cumberland, RI 02864.
The family would like to thank the nurses and staff at Chapel Hill Senior Living over the past three years, and more recently at Mount St. Rita's Healthcare Center. Donations in Theresa’s memory may be made to ALS Rhode Island Chapter, 2374 Post Road, Suite 103, Warwick, RI 02886.
