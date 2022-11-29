Theresa J. (Ukleja) O’Rourke, 84, of Orchard Street, Cumberland, died Saturday, Nov. 26, 2022, at the Miriam Hospital, Providence. She was the beloved wife of the late Robert O’Rourke Sr.
Born in Pawtucket, a daughter of the late Michael and Julia (Lero) Ukleja, she had lived in Cumberland since 1959.
Mrs. O’Rourke was an emergency room clerk at the former Memorial Hospital of Rhode Island, Pawtucket, before retiring. She was a graduate of Central Falls High School.
She enjoyed traveling to Hawaii and Florida and going on cruises. Also, going to the beach and spending time with her grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
She is survived by three daughters, Christine Provencal, Caryn Paquin (Mike), and Cindy O’Rourke, all of Cumberland; one son, Robert O’Rourke Jr. of Pascoag; one sister, Joan Lowder, of West Warwick; Michael Ukleja Jr. of Pawtucket; nine grandchildren: Courtney Paquin (Daniel Polucha), Stephanie Gagnon (Joshua), Jacob Paquin, Melanie Corley (Sean), Julia Poirier (Paul), Jessica Provencal, Ethan Ellis, Hannah Ellis and Logan Ellis; nine great-grandchildren: Austin, Maddox and Wyatt Gagnon, Aiden and Owen Corley, Raeleigh and Oaklyn Polucha, Scarlett Poirier and Ava Provencal; and several nieces and nephews. She was the mother of the late Michael O’Rourke and great-grandmother of the late Emilia Gagnon.
Her funeral and burial will be private. Visiting hours are respectfully omitted. For the online guest book, please visit www.bellowsfuneralchapel.com. Arrangements with Bellows Funeral Chapel, 160 River Road, Lincoln.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.