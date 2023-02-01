Theresa Marie Moreau (née Broadmeadow), age 94, passed away peacefully on Friday, Jan. 20, 2023, at Grandview Center in Cumberland.
She was the beloved wife of the late Raymond Moreau with whom she shared over 71 years of marriage, and was an adored mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, aunt, and “godmother” to many more.
Born May 10, 1928, to Edward T. and Catherine Broadmeadow, Terry was known as a joyful and devoted member of the community. She was a faithful parishioner of St. Joseph Church, worked as a secretary at Bryant University, and was a dedicated volunteer at the Cumberland Senior Center for many years.
Her caring and generous spirit, her deep love and affection for her family and friends, and her sharp mind and witty one-liners are what her family will miss the most. Always ready with a helping hand and a huge heart, Terry and Ray’s house was a gathering place where you could not help but feel welcomed. As devoted Boston sports fans, the pair enjoyed watching games, taking road trips, and spending time with the people they loved.
Terry is survived by her daughter-in-law, Karen Moreau; grandchildren Kevin Moreau and his partner, Ellen Slobodnik, Rachel Moreau and her husband, Jesse Hill; and great-grandchildren Marcel and Benjamin Moreau, as well as a cherished extended family. She was preceded in death by her sons Robert Moreau, of Attleboro, Mass., and David Moreau of Sellersville, Pa.
A Celebration of Life in memory of Theresa and Raymond Moreau will be held on Saturday, July 15, at 11 a.m., at O'Neill Funeral Home. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held for Theresa at 9 a.m., at St. Joseph Church, 1303 Mendon Road, Cumberland, prior to the celebration.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to St. Theresa of the Child Jesus, 35 Dion Drive, Harrisville, RI 02830.
