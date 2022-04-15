Theresa R. (Pfefferle) Jenson, 90, of Cumberland passed away on Wednesday, April 13, 2022.
She was the beloved wife of the late John L. Jenson and they had been married for 56 years.
Born in Cumberland, she was the daughter of the late N. Alfred and Rosanna (Catineault) Pfefferle. She was a life-long resident of Cumberland.
Mrs. Jenson was employed as a bank teller for the former Fleet National Bank (fondly known as the “Superman Building”) for over 30 years.
She was a woman of faith and a devoted communicant of St. Aidan/St. Patrick Parish.
Terry, as she was affectionately known, had an affinity for the ocean, an open window with a breeze, fresh garden tomatoes and summer drives to the Cape with her soulmate, the love of her life. Her grandchildren were a source of tremendous joy and pride for her. Those who were fortunate to know and love her will always remember her as "one in a million," a great listener and advocate who shared her encouragement and guidance with tender affection. She often wisely advised, “Never waste an opportunity to tell someone you love them” and “Have fun!” She will be missed beyond measure.
She leaves her two daughters, Karen A. Jenson and her husband, Joseph Nieuwendyk, of Foster, and Joanne M. Jenson and her husband, Thomas Ray, of Cumberland; her five grandchildren, John and Katherine Nieuwendyk, Sarah, Michael and Elliott Ray.
Relatives and friends are kindly invited to Theresa's Life Celebration to be held with a visitation on Monday, April 18, 2022, from 9 to 10:30 a.m., in the J. J. Duffy Funeral Home, 757 Mendon Road, Route 122, Cumberland. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11 a.m., at St. Aidan Church, 1460 Diamond Hill Road, Cumberland. Burial will follow at the Notre Dame Cemetery, Pawtucket.
To view the online memorial, visit www.jjduffyfuneralhome.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.