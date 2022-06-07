Therese A. Chevalier, 80, of Woonsocket died Monday, May 23, 2022, at home surrounded by the love of her family.
She was the loving wife of the late Lucien A. “Lou” Chevalier. They were married on June 2, 1962, and shared almost 60 years together until Lou’s passing in September 2021.
Known to all as Terry, she was born and raised in Manville and was a daughter of the late Mozart and Aline (Soucy) Goulet. Terry and Lou resided in Woonsocket for the past 35 years, coming from Manville.
Terry worked for Miller Electric for over 30 years and was then employed at the CVS warehouse for many years before retiring.
Terry was an avid bowler and served for many years as both a bowling instructor and secretary for the bowling league. She played a mean hand of cards with her trademark “poker face”.
Terry was also a very avid Red Sox fan. She and her husband, Lou, would watch the Red Sox no matter what time they played. Terry could tell you the statistics of all the players.
Terry will be remembered for her love for family.
Terry is survived by her son, Russell Chevalier, and his wife, Donna, of Lincoln and her daughter, Linda Chenot, and her companion, Eugene “Butch” Lacroix, of Woonsocket. She was the mother of the late Tina Chevalier. She was the sister of Robert Goulet, Rachel Marquis, Jeanne Guilmette and the late Charles “Charlie”, Eugene “Gene” Maurice “Moe” and Romeo Goulet, Lucille Brouillard and Rita Carr.
Terry is also survived by her grandchildren Heather Chenot, Jasmine Chevalier and Victoria, William, Jonathan and Nicholas Russas and great-grandchildren Rayden, Runa, Maya, Milana, Scarlet and Cadence, and many nieces and nephews and their families.
Terry and Lou will be laid to rest at St. James Cemetery in Manville in a private service.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the American Lung Association RI Chapter, 260 West Exchange St., Providence, RI. 02903 or www.lung.org.
Arrangements are in care of the Menard-Lacouture Funeral Home, 127 Carrington Ave. Woonsocket, www.menardfuneralhome.com.
