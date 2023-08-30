Therese E. “Terry” (Coutu) Carlevale, 90, of Wrentham, Mass., formerly of Woonsocket, died peacefully Monday evening Aug. 28, 2023, surrounded by the love and prayers of her family at Hope Hospice Hulitar Care Center in Providence.
Terry was the wife of the late Louis R. Carlevale who passed away in 2019 and the former wife of the late Marcel R. Coutu who passed away in 1995.
Born and raised in Woonsocket, she was a daughter of late Omer and Exilda (Hardy) Michaud. She was a resident of Woonsocket for many years and lived in the Norwood/Wrentham area since 1982.
In her earlier years, Terry worked at Finekkestiens in Woonsocket and was later employed at Sewagram for many years until retiring.
While living in Woonsocket, Terry was a communicant of St. Ann and St. Louis parishes. She also was a communicant of St. Mary’s parish in Wrentham.
Terry will be remembered as a hard working woman. Her faith, especially her devotion to the Blessed Mother, and her vocation as a mother were the foundations of her life. For Terry, family was everything. She always put the care and concern for her family as her number one priority in life. By far and away her favorite role in life was being a grandmother and great-grandmother.
Terry is survived by her children Marcel Coutu and his wife, Lois, and Ann Bebyn and her husband, David (R.I. Knights of Columbus State Deputy), all of Bellingham, Mass.; Cheryl Bastien and her husband, Roger, of Norton, Mass., Lori Civitarese and her husband, Thomas, of Foxboro, Mass., Ruth Fitzpatrick of Norton, Mass. and Paula Kavanagh of Uxbridge, Mass. Terry was the sister of Rita Shunney of Woonsocket and the late Leo, Roland, Irene, Doris and Florida Michaud and Jeannette Duquette. Terry is also survived by her many grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces and nephews and their families
Her funeral will be Saturday, Sept. 2, 2023, at 9 a.m., from the Menard-Lacouture Funeral Home, 127 Carrington Ave., Woonsocket, followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at 10 a.m., in St. Joseph’s Church on Mendon Road, in Woonsocket. Terry will be laid to rest with her beloved husband, Louis, at St. Jean Baptiste Cemetery in Bellingham, Mass. Relatives and friends are invited to honor and remember Terry at visiting hours on Friday, Sept. 1, from 4 to 7 p.m., at Menard-Lacouture Funeral Home.
In lieu of flowers, the family suggests memorial donations in Terry’s name may be made to the Mother of Life Center-Providence, 400 Atwells Ave., Providence, RI 02909 or www.motheroflife.org.
