Therese J. (Isabelle) Hermans, 95, formerly of South Attleboro, Mass., passed away on Wednesday, March 15, 2023, at the Beaumont Rehabilitation and Skilled Nursing Center, Northborough, Mass. She was the wife of the late Louis P. Hermans.
Born in Central Falls, R.I., she was the daughter of the late Napoleon and Delvina (Pontbriand) Isabelle. She resided on Lawn Street in South Attleboro for most of her life.
Mrs. Hermans was employed as an inspector for the former Corning Glassworks in Central Falls for many years.
Therese was a communicant of St. Theresa of the Child Jesus Parish, South Attleboro. She enjoyed gardening, taking walks, and playing bingo. Those who love her will remember her active lifestyle, and the love she had for her family.
She leaves her three daughters, Marie A. Hermans of Osterburg, Pa.; Jeannette A. Deese of Marianna, Fla.; Debra M. Raskob of North Smithfield, and one son, Mark L. Hermans of Cranston; her 10 grandchildren, over 10 great-grandchildren; as well as several nieces and nephews. She was the sister of the late Leon, Armand and Rene Isabellle, Lillian Ayotte, Lea Lefort, Antoinette Gabreille, Delia Brunelle and Helen Medeira.
Relatives and friends are kindly invited to Therese's Life Celebration to be held with visiting hours on Monday, March 20, 2023, from 8 to 9:30 a.m., in the J. J. Duffy Funeral Home, 757 Mendon Road, Route 122, Cumberland. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10 a.m. in the St. Theresa of the Child Jesus Church, Baltic Street, South Attleboro, Mass. Burial will follow in the Mt. Calvary Cemetery, Cumberland.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in her memory to the Alzheimer's Association, 245 Waterman St. No. 306, Providence, RI 02906.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Comments that will be deleted include:
What we at The Breeze would truly like to see are comments that add history and context to a story or that use criticism constructively.